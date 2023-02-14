National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate hopeful, Kojo Bonsu, is sympathizing with Christian Atsu and his family following the earthquake in Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023.

The earthquake, which hit near the town of Gaziantep, was closely followed by numerous aftershocks – including one quake which was almost as large as the first.

Consequently, the former National Sports Authority (NSA) boss and the former Mayor of Kumasi has urged Ghanaians to intensify prayers for the former Newcastle United player who was reported missing after the earthquake.

It was reported Atsu, who plays for Turkish club Hatayspor, was rescued from a building “with injuries”.

But a day later his agent later confirmed his whereabouts are unknown.



In a release signed by his communication team, Mr Bonsu urged Ghanaians to keep the faith and not rule out the possibility that he will be found alive.

“That natural disaster has claimed many lives, and kept the rest of the world, on edge, given the mounting challenges faced by the rescue teams,” he said.

“Ghanaians have not been exempt from the anxiety of humanity, following the calamity. However, our particular interest, rests in the timely rescue of our national, Christian Atsu, an ex-Ghana international, reported missing, since the huge earthquake hit Turkey.

“Although he has not yet been found, we have no recourse than to keep our hopes, alive, knowing, nothing is ever over until it is.

“So, to all Ghanaians, home and abroad, especially Atsu’s partner, children, parents, other family members, friends and team mates, I say, hang in, there.”