The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for New Juaben South, Isaac Appaw Gyasi, has revealed that but for proactive measures taken under his leadership, Koforidua township would have been submerged in floods following a heavy downpour in the area a few days ago.



He explained that the Nsukwao drainage construction was a ¢20 million project under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme to reduce the impact of hydrometeorological hazards.



Scores of commuters were stranded as major roads leading to the Eastern regional capital Koforidua were severely flooded after a downpour on Sunday.



The floods, according to reports, were caused by an overflow of rivers and drainages on the roads with five deaths recorded.



Two of the deaths were recorded in New Juaben South with one recorded in New Juaben North. Others were recorded in Kwahu West and Akwatia.



But to the MCE, the situation could have been dire but for the drainage constructed and reservoirs in them to store water after downpours.



“Our situation would have been worse and the Koforidua township submerged after the recent rains but due to proactive measures we took in 2019, to tackle the Nsukwao drainage basin, we were spared.



“We dredged the basin and made some patches in the gutter for free flow of water. The design was such that there are reservoirs at various points that collect the water to prevent an overflow,” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.



Mr Gyasi emphasised projects are what define an appointee, the reason his administration has therefore taken it upon itself to undertake a lot of developmental projects in the area.