The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to prosecute his appointees and party officials found complicit in illegal mining also known as galamsey.

This, according to the NDC, will show Akufo-Addo’s commitment to fighting the menace in Ghana as it will serve as a deterrent for other party officials engaged in the illegality.

The National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, made the call at a press conference on Thursday.

“We demand the immediate prosecution of all NPP functionaries and NPP officials who have engaged in illegal mining such as Charles Bissue, Chairman Wontumi, the evidence is clear, Andy Owusu, Ekow Ewusi, Prof. Frimpong Boateng among others,” he said.

Mr Gyamfi noted the President’s fight against galamsey will remain mere rhetoric if it is not backed by the prosecution of his appointees caught.

“Ghanaians are tired of your flowery speeches and useless rhetoric. The so-called fight against ‘galamsey’ has been a spectacular failure and the only way to salvage it is for you to man up and finally begin to crack the whip on your errant appointees and NPP functionaries who are neck-deep in the ‘galamsey’ business,” he added.

This comes after the President in a meeting with the House of Chiefs on Wednesday said his government has for several years been struggling with the fight against ‘galamsey’.

He, therefore, warned government officials cannot continue to compromise efforts against the menace and vowed to deal with persons who may be found complicit.