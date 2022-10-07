The Ejisu District Court has remanded into prison custody, one of two women who assaulted a teacher at the Besease M/A JHS in the Ashanti Region for allegedly shaving the hair of a second-year pupil.

The pleas of Alimatu Sadia, a hairdresser and her accomplice, Kate Serwaa, were not taken.

The court remanded Alimatu to two weeks in prison custody but granted bail to Serwaa, who is nursing a one-year-old baby.

The court, presided by His Worship Baah Frimpong, also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of a third accomplice, identified only as Amenyo.

The two are alleged to have pulled the hair of the teacher and dragged her on the floor in the presence of pupils at Besease M/A JHS.

The attack forced the Ghana Education Service to withdraw teachers from the school, leading to closure of the institution.

The teachers returned to school following the arrest of the suspects and after a meeting with community leaders.

This paved the way for final-year pupils to write their mock exams.

Meanwhile, hearing resumes on October 13, 2022.