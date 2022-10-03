Five persons have been confirmed dead with 10 others missing following a heavy downpour in the Eastern region.

Two of the deaths were recorded in New Juaben South with one recorded in New Juaben North. Others were recorded in Kwahu West and Akwatia.

The Eastern Region Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation, Kwame Appiah Kodua, confirmed this on Adom FM’s evening news Naket Kasiebo.

Mr Kodua explained the missing cases were recorded at Nsawam though details of the victims are not immediately known.

The rains on Sunday, according to reports, worsened after the Densu river which flows through the community overflowed its banks.

Hundreds of residents fled their homes after several hours of downpour submerged their homes with thousands of property lost to the devastation.

Meanwhile, the New Juaben North Member of Parliament, Nana Adjei Boateng, who called for a relook of drainage systems in Koforidua, has partly blamed the intense flooding on illegal mining activities upstream.