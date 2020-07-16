The Police at Tafo Pankrono in the Ashanti Region is holding a final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for allegedly murdering an Uber driver.

The suspect, Awuah Emmanuel, 23, was arrested after the whereabouts of the victim, Thomas Danso and his Toyota Corolla vehicle could not be traced since July 12, 2020 and needed police action.

The suspect was arrested at Nyinahini upon a tipoff where he later led the police to a thick forest near Nkawie/Toase in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality to recover the deceased’s body.

Divisional Police Commander at Tafo/Pankrono ACP Annor Arhin who briefed the media over the incident said the suspect will be arraigned before court tomorrow, Thursday, July 16.

According to police, the victim had a habit of contacting his acquaintances every two hours while he worked but for on this particular day that he was murdered, four hours had passed without any word from him, getting his family alarmed.

“On that same day around 9 pm a call had come to the police that the victim’s vehicle had been spotted at Nyinahini so we gave the details to our colleagues there to trace the vehicle, impound it and arrest the occupants onboard.

The main suspect is final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology who allegedly committed the act with one other man who is at large,” the Police Chief said.

It was later gathered that the victim, Thomas Danso, 24 was murdered over a GH¢1,200 debt.

The incident, the police say happened in a thick forest between Atwima Gyankobaa and Hwidiem, where the victim was murdered with his vehicle driven to Nyinahini.

The partially decomposed body of the victim has since been recovered and deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

ACP Arhin said the other suspect named Akeem also known as Cross is being pursued.