The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has stirred controversy following the purchase of a Toyota Hardbody LX Pickup for a staggering GH₵ 850,000.00.

The acquisition, intended to bolster campus security has ignited a storm of criticism on social media platforms.

The Abuah-Reginald-led administration of 2021 contributed GH₵350,000.00 towards the purchase, while the subsequent Frank-Deborah administration of 2022 added GH₵500,000.00 to the pot.

The official commissioning of the vehicle took place under the auspices of the Yvonne-Nkay-Led Administration, with key stakeholders including KNUST Management, representatives from the Abuah-Reginald Administration, and the Frank-Deborah Administration in attendance.

However, rather than receiving applause, the decision to spend such colossal amount on a single vehicle has incited widespread indignation among the student body.

They took to social media to express outrage over what they perceive as a gross mismanagement of resources.

Many question the rationale behind such an exorbitant purchase, particularly in light of pressing needs within the university community.

Critics argue that, the hefty price tag of GH₵850,000 could have been invested in academic resources, student welfare initiatives, or infrastructure development.

Calls for transparency and accountability regarding the decision-making process behind the purchase have intensified.