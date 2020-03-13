Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the wake of the two confirmed COVID-19 virus cases in the country has suspended all international conferences to be held on the University’s campus.

The decision by the University’s management follows a similar decision made by management of the University of Cape Coast on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Other activities such as funerals, sporting activities awards nights, dinners, hall weeks and all other outdoor events according to the statement released by the University’s management had been also suspended till further notice.

