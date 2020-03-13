The Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) have met Friday, following the reported cases of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The aim of the joint meeting was to deliberate on and decide measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in schools

Some issues discussed in the joint meeting were the finalisation of the content on education material, sensitisation of students and staff and familiarisation of staff with emergency numbers to report suspected cases among students.

The Director Generals of both the GHS and GES, Programme Officer of WASH, GES, Heads of Public Relations of both bodies and other executives were present at the meeting.

Both Director Generals have agreed to issues a joint statement soon.

However, a more detailed plan of action is yet to be rolled out.