The KNUST community has held a vigil for Christian Nsiah Aboagye, a Master’s of Architecture student who tragically passed away just three to his graduation.
Watsuptek shared the emotional gathering on Twitter, where colleagues and friends gathered to honour Aboagye’s memory, reflecting on his selflessness and dedication.
The heartfelt vigil served as a platform for the KNUST community to celebrate Aboagye’s life and acknowledge the positive impact he made on those around him.
Colleagues and friends shared memories and reflections, emphasizing Aboagye’s hardworking and altruistic nature.
The atmosphere was one of remembrance, a collective effort to ensure that Aboagye’s legacy lives on.
The KNUST community, along with netizens, expressed condolences for the loss of a promising student who was on the verge of completing his academic journey.
Below is the video
A vigil was held in honor of Christian Nsiah Aboagye, a Masters of Architecture student who died three days to his graduation, which was held yesterday.— Watsuptek_KNUST (@watsuptek) November 23, 2023
His colleagues held the vigil to remember how selfless and hardworking he was. May his soul rest in peace.🕊️#WatsuptekReport pic.twitter.com/wODERDxB4a
- Kofi Akpaloo hit with sad news
- JFK gifted me money after my dismissal – Hopeson Adorye
- Lady who ‘ran mad’ after proposal on Val’s day breaks silence