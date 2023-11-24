The KNUST community has held a vigil for Christian Nsiah Aboagye, a Master’s of Architecture student who tragically passed away just three to his graduation.

Watsuptek shared the emotional gathering on Twitter, where colleagues and friends gathered to honour Aboagye’s memory, reflecting on his selflessness and dedication.

The heartfelt vigil served as a platform for the KNUST community to celebrate Aboagye’s life and acknowledge the positive impact he made on those around him.

Colleagues and friends shared memories and reflections, emphasizing Aboagye’s hardworking and altruistic nature.

The atmosphere was one of remembrance, a collective effort to ensure that Aboagye’s legacy lives on.

The KNUST community, along with netizens, expressed condolences for the loss of a promising student who was on the verge of completing his academic journey.

Below is the video