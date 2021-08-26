The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has taken disciplinary action against some four male students of the school for committing various offenses.

In a Facebook post on the official page of KNUST, the names of these four students were mentioned together with the offense they each committed and its accompanying punishment.

For the first offender on the list who was mentioned as Rexford Joseph Bonney, he has been rusticated for two academic years for his involvement in the unauthorised installation of the Odikro of Unity Hall.

Baffour Owusu Konadu, who happens to be the second person on the list, has been rusticated for a whole academic year for gross misconduct and bringing the name of the school into disrepute.

A punishment of indefinite suspension has been served on Patrick Dwmena Sekyere for extorting money from unsuspecting students with the promise of securing accommodation for them.

Last but not least, Dwumah Ramsay Osei-Tutu, has been dismissed from the school for stealing two laptops from the school’s main library on different occasions.

The publication by the school has drawn a lot of reactions from people on Facebook.