It has been one positive feedback after another since Joy News released its latest Hotline documentary, ‘Crushed Young.’

The documentary, produced by Seth Kwame Boateng, highlighted the devastating impact of road accidents on children and families.

It featured two young boys; Moses Addai, 13, whose left leg was amputated after a car accident, and 10-year-old Peter Mensah, who lost both limbs.

The 10-year-old was knocked down while heading home to collect GH¢3 printing and studies fees.

On Wednesday, August 25, Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr John Kuma, paid for five different sets of prostheses to be done for Moses and Peter. This will last them between 15 to 20 years.

A few hours later, there was another good news as the Executive Chairman of JL Holdings, Dr James Orleans-Lindsay, followed up with a bigger offer.

He is offering to build a three-bedroom apartment after the sod had been cut to start work for Moses Addai at Trede in the Ashanti Region for free.

The construction of the three-bedroom apartment is being spearheaded by the Ekosii sen Impact Project.

REALATED:

Speaking on Ekosii Sen on Asempa FM, Dr Orleans-Lindsay said the story of the 13-year-boy has touched him so much that he can’t help but also join the hundreds trying to put smiles on the face of Moses Addai.

Though some monies had been raised through listeners of the Ekosii sen programme, Dr Orleans-Lindsay wants that money to be used to set Moses’ mother up and also use some for investment for Moses.

He singled out Seth Kwame Boateng and commended him for his passion to make life better for Moses and his family.