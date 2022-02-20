Some residents of Sawla in the Kalba District of the Savanna Region on Saturday, February 19, 2022 discovered the kneeless body of a man, buried on a football pitch.

The corpse, which is yet to be identified, was found by local authorities. It was buried with the head exposed near the Roman Catholic cluster of schools.

This comes after two mysterious deaths were recorded in the Bole and the Sawla- Tuna-Kalba districts in the Savanna Region, earlier in the month.

The Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Police Command has confirmed the incident. The District Police Commander, DSP Paul Lambert, said his outfit has taken custody of the corpse and would ensure its burial, He, however, appealed to residents to volunteer information to the Police to enable them bring the perpetrators to book.

On February 2 and 6, two corpses were discovered at Mempeasem and Chorebaa, both towns in the Bole District and buried with parts of their bodies similarly exposed.

Residents of Sawla told JoyNews that they were living in fear due to the Bole incident.

A resident, Malik Natogma, said, “we know that Sawla and Bole are twin districts and when I first heard of the second death in Bole, I was afraid and now, it’s here with us. But when I saw this one, it’s very horrific and the chiefs and security agencies need to quickly intervene in bringing the perpetrators of such heinous crimes to book.”

On his part, the Chief of Sawla, Sawlawura Abdulai Nungbaso expressed worry over the happenings in the two districts.

“I was about observing my prayers when the news got to me about the incident. So, I called the District Police Commander and the District Medical Team and the landowners to move to the scene where the body was exhumed and was being prepared for re-burial,” Abdulai Nungbaso indicated.

The Sawlawura said, “on Friday, 18th February, 2022, such criminal acts were discussed during a Bole Traditional Council meeting at Bolewura’s palace. We are just not happy. Bolewura and the chiefs of the traditional area are not happy about the situation. And as the traditional head here, I also call for all hands on deck to find a lasting solution to such bad acts. God, gods and the ancestors will see the traditional area through in such difficult times.”

Meanwhile, the body has been exhumed by the Police for re-burial.