The Anglican priest, who kissed three female students of the St Monica’s College of Education at Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Rev. Fr Baltharzzar Obeng Larbi, has rendered an unqualified apology for his actions.

The priest, in a statement apologising to the church, school, families of the students and others, said he is sincerely sorry and should be forgiven.

“The unfortunate incident happened during a church service by the College’s Chaplaincy Board in appreciation of the Level 300 students, who would be going for their Macro Teaching (Off-Campus Teaching Practice) when college resumes the next academic year.

“The three students seen in the video performed extraordinarily well and were, therefore, called to be appreciated by the Chaplain. An attempt to add a human touch resulted in the scene in the video,” part of the statement read.

According to him, he took a number of things for granted and did not think through his behaviour.

He admitted his actions were wrong and he should have acted differently even in the absence of COVID-19.

He has further appealed to all and sundry to remember him in his prayers over what he describes as trying times.

Social media on Tuesday was inundated with a viral video of Rev Fr Larbi kissing some students during church service.

He was seen standing by a podium in his cassock while the three females walked up to him in turns, where he kissed them on their lips.

The action by the Reverend Father has received condemnation on social media as it has been described as unbiblical.

Following the public outcry, the Anglican church has directed the college Chaplain to step aside while a five-member committee was set up to investigate the basis of the act.

The committee has already started its work and will by August 31, 2021, submit its report to the hierarchy of the church and the school management.

Read the full statement below: