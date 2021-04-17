A diehard fan of Ghanaian highlife and afrobeat act, King Promise, born Gregory Bortey Newman, has shown extreme loyalty to the singer by immortalising his name on his body.

In a video posted online, the young man who looks almost like King Promise proudly discloses how he adores him.

The young man appears in the video bald like the Commando hitmaker, displaying the singer’s tattooed name on his chest.

Asked why he immortalised King Promise on his body, he said: ” I love him. I like him and it’s also because I look like him.”

The video has gathered reactions from viewers on social media.