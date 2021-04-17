Gregory Andrews with former president, John Kufuor, and the peacock gifts
Ghana’s former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, has presented two peacocks as gifts to the Australian Commission in Ghana.

This follows a visit by the High Commissioner of Australia to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, to the home of the former Head of State, during which he described the statesman as a gentleman.

Mr Gregory Andrews wrote after receiving the gifts that “it was an absolute privilege this afternoon to spend a few hours with Ghana’s former President His Excellency John Kufuor, who was kind enough to give two of his peacocks to the High Commission.”