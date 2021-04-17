Ghana’s former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, has presented two peacocks as gifts to the Australian Commission in Ghana.

This follows a visit by the High Commissioner of Australia to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, to the home of the former Head of State, during which he described the statesman as a gentleman.

READ ALSO:

Mr Gregory Andrews wrote after receiving the gifts that “it was an absolute privilege this afternoon to spend a few hours with Ghana’s former President His Excellency John Kufuor, who was kind enough to give two of his peacocks to the High Commission.”