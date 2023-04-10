Assistant coach of King Faisal, Godwin Ablordey has said the target of the club is to survive relegation in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

King Faisal on Sunday booked a place in the semifinals of the MTN FA Cup following a hard-fought win against Aduana Stars in a quarterfinal game at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The game ended 2-2 after 120 minutes of action. However, the home side secured a 3-1 win on penalty shootout to crash the Ghana Premier League leaders out of the competition.

Having booked a place in the final four, Ablordey said the main focus of the club is not the cup competition.

READ ALSO

Godwin Ablordey

“I’m not thinking about the FA Cup. I’m thinking about the league because we have to stay in the league. FA Cup, when you are out, you can still play, so we are just concentrating on the league to make sure we stay in the league,” he told StarTimes after the game.

“So, this is our focus now. FA Cup, we are going to the semi-finals, but it’s secondary. We are thinking of the league now,” he added.

King Faisal find themselves 11th on the league table with 32 points, just four points above the relegation zone after 25 games played and will host Dreams FC in the matchday 26 games this weekend.