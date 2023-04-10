Police in Bibiani in the Western North region have raided areas believed to be dens for ‘wee’ [marijuana] smokers and criminals.

One suspect was arrested during the operation at Old Town, Attakrom and Nantwikumye all in Bibiani of the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai Municipality.

After the swoop on Sunday April 9, 2023, police set the area ablaze.

The move, according to the Police is part of efforts to clamp down on criminals and enhance security in the area.

In an interview with Adom News’ Augustine Boah, some residents commended the police for embarking on such an important exercise.

An resident said they are living in fear due to the aggressive nature of the suspects at the ghettos.

They appealed to the police to continue the destruction of the ‘wee’ ghettos to make Bibiani a better place for a living.