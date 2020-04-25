Kanye West, 42, finally earned the title he has long desired: billionaire!

To celebrate, his wife Kim Kardashian, 39, took to Twitter on the very same day Forbes acknowledged the financial milestone with this flashy headline — “Kanye Is Now Officially A Billionaire” — but instead chose to share an article about the future of Kanye’s money-making empire, Yeezy.

Kim simply left a praise-hands emoji over Bloomberg’s article on April 24, which read, “Kanye West Vaults From Broke to Billions With Yeezy in Demand.”

Kanye would appreciate the word “billions” in that headline! Forbes was a bit more conservative (something the outlet itself admitted), which reported that its “current net worth estimate” for the Yeezy owner is $1.3 billion.

That’s $300 million more than the net worth of his sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner, who made Forbes’ billionaire list first in March of 2019!

Despite the honor, Kanye wasn’t exactly pleased.

“It’s not a billion,” Kanye texted Forbes on the night before the article went live, according to the outlet. He added, “It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.” Oof — awkward.

This is roughly the number ($3 billion) that the Bank of America Corp. valued Yeezy at, according to a document obtained by Bloomberg.

So, it’s understandable to see why Kim opted to instead retweet the article with higher numbers.