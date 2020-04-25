Popular boxer Braimah Issah Kamoko also known as Bukom Banku says he can rub shoulders with the top dancehall artistes in the country.

Admitting, however, that Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are the real deals, the multi-talented boxer said he also commands a following to deserve the title: ‘Dancehall King’.

Speaking on Showbiz 360 on TV3 on Friday, Bukom Banku said his new song The Lighter must be nominated and subsequently crowned the Dancehall Song of the Year in the next VGMA awards.

“If Ghanaians don’t give me this award, I will stop everything in television,” he warned.

“I won’t talk to any media [organization] again.”

He asked the president, Nana Akufo-Addo, to use his influence to award him for the song.

But Bukom Banku made a sincere appeal to have Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy come together.

“I want these people [to] make one in the nation. They are the dancehall kings.”