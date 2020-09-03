Police in the Ashanti region have arrested two ex-convicts, believed to have robbed and killed two people in separate robbery incidents in Kumasi and Onwe.



A suspect, Kwame Precious, popularly known as Soso, confessed to robbing and gunning down Mark Mintah, the caretaker of Bantama SDA Church who was returning from the bank with church funds.

Another ex-convict, Martin Agyei, 40, also confessed to killing mobile money vendor, Sampson Owusu Agyei last week at Onwe near Ejisu in the Ashanti region.

A pastor was gunned down in his house at Santasi-Anyinam bringing the tally to three, persons killed in robbery incidents in the past two months.

Police Commander, COP Kwasi Mensah Duku, said the police are on a search for others involved in these crimes.

A Regional Police Command press conference also detailed the arrest of other suspects, including a car snatching syndicate and street robbers.

The police said all successes chalked so far were through public collaboration and they will need more information in fighting crime in the region.