Nick Cannon has revealed the hilarious gift that Kevin Hart pranked him with after announcing he was expecting his eighth child.

The talk show host, 41, was gifted a vending machine full of condoms from the 42-year-old stand-up comedian and actor.

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums,” he captioned the photo of himself pulling a funny face while standing next to the prophylactic dispenser.

Nick did not initially reveal who sent him the hilarious gift, which had a red ribbon on top of the machine.

Shortly after, Hart revealed he was the sender by reposting the picture to his own Instagram with a funny caption, in which he quipped his pal no longer has ‘an excuse’ not to use protection as all these ‘condoms are free.’

Cannon is currently expecting baby number eight with model Bre Tiesi.This is Nick’s eighth child with his fifth baby mama. He is also father to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden “Sagon,” 4, and Powerful Queen, 1, with model Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 7 months, with Abby De La Rosa and his late son Zen with Alyssa Scott.

Tiesi was previously married to NFL star Manziel. The pair got engaged in 2017 and quietly got married in 2018 at a California courthouse. Six months later, she filed for divorce and scrubbed Manziel, 29, from her Instagram page, alleging that “vows were broken.”