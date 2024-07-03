Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin is warning the Ghanaian political class to listen to the cry of the people to prevent unrest.

Delivering a statement in Parliament, the Majority Leader used the recent Kenyan protests as an example of what the masses will do when they feel their voices are not heard.

“To prevent such scenarios it is imperative that the political class collaboratively take proactive and comprehensive measures to address underlying causes of public discontent. Our preoccupation with political maneuvering should not blind us to the reality of public expectations,” he said on Wednesday.

He urged the political class to “recommit to a national agenda that not only leverages the potential of our youth but also unlocks the massive development often associated with the demographic divide.”

At least 39 people have been killed in recent anti-government protests in Kenya, says the national rights watchdog, as activists gear up for a new round of protests this week.

The toll, announced on Monday by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), is almost double the figure previously disclosed by the government for those killed while demonstrating against a raft of unpopular tax increases that have now been withdrawn.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, who was in the Kenyan Parliament at the time protestors took over with riots, explained that the people will always react when they are pushed to their zero-tolerance level.

He also described the scenes in the Kenyan Parliament when the protestors stormed in.

Meanwhile, Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta Akyea, who sympathised with the protestors who were killed in Kenya, insisted citizens should always use the right procedures to vent their grievances and not resort to violence.

