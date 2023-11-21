Health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha S. Wafula represented Kenya at the World Bio Summit in Seoul, Republic of Korea, advocating for collaborative efforts to fortify health systems, particularly in pandemic preparedness, supply chain resilience, and workforce training.

Commending Korea’s initiative in facilitating international discussions on pivotal health matters, she urged strategic investments in biopharmaceuticals, encouraging governments and partners to support the development and adoption of bio-manufacturing technology for enhanced global pandemic responses.

Global leaders, including Republic of Korea’s Minister of Health and Welfare Mr. CHO Kyoo Hong and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros, convened under the theme “Strengthening capacities for pandemic response: Preparation of Workforce, Business, and Civil Society.”

Highlighting Kenya’s robust commitment to fortify health systems during emergencies, the CS stressed the implementation of comprehensive strategies across policy, legislative, and operational frameworks.

She spotlighted Kenya’s adoption of state-of-the-art digital healthcare solutions, such as the Kenya National Integrated Health Information System, significantly reducing patient waiting times and elevating overall care quality.

Moreover, she emphasized Kenya’s collaborations with global entities like WHO’s mRNA program and Africa CDC’s Partnership for Africa Vaccines Manufacturers, aimed at enhancing local vaccine production, through the imminent launch of the Kenya BioVax Institute’s manufacturing facility.

The Cabinet Secretary reiterated Kenya’s unwavering dedication to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and addressed the challenges confronting Africa.

