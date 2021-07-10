Anell Agyapong, one of the daughters of Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, has celebrated her birthday.

Born to the MP and Moira Dawson Williams in 1994, Anell turned 27 years old on Saturday, July 4, 2021.

The beautiful young lady celebrated her new age by going on a boat cruise. She shared photos from her cruise on social media.

In the photos on her Instagram page, she was spotted rocking a colourful bikini.

She drank from a bottle while seated on the boat. Sharing the photos, she indicated that she is drinking water and minding her own business.

“Drinking my water and minding my business ‍♀️ #july4th #birthdaygirl #boatlife⚓️,” she said.