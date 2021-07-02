The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, has directed the Defence and Interior Committee to probe the circumstances that led to Military brutalities in Wa.

The Committee, chaired by Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, has four weeks to investigate, collate all facts and submit their report to the House for further action.

This comes after the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, appealed to the Speaker to send a delegation from the Committee to Wa to intervene in the Military brutalities.

Joe Wise, who is also the Bekwai MP, gave the directive when he sat in for the Speaker, Alban Bagbin on Friday, July 2, 2021.

“As proposed by the Minority Leader and seconded by the Majority Leader, I direct the Committee on Defence and Interior to proceed to Wa to investigate, collect and collate the facts and report to the House within four weeks,” he announced.

He added: “I am urging you to request your committee on Defense and Interior to act expeditiously if it means visiting Wa to see for themselves. The development and the circumstances leading to the impunity must stop.”

This comes after some soldiers allegedly brutalised some residents of Wa in the Upper West Region on Thursday.

The move is said to have been triggered by the theft of a mobile phone supposedly belonging to one of the military officers.

The victims, who are mostly commercial tricycle operators, motorists and pedestrians, were whipped and made to roll on the bare floor with some forced into gutters nearby.

Several of them are said to have sustained various degrees of injury.

One of the victims, a 29-year-old vulcanizer, Gafur Mahama, is suspected to have developed a fracture in his right thigh during the assault.