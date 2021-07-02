The House of God is one place humans uphold righteousness, but for a yet-to-be-identified woman, it is an avenue for money-making.

The female church worker was caught on camera taking her share of the church offertory after service.

In videos shared on social media, the woman is seen in possession of the monies gathered in a plastic basket.

As one of the priests made his exit, the woman emptied the basket unto the floor and began selecting her portion.

She took what is believed to be higher denominations, as she searches through before gathering her choice.

Fearing she may be caught, the woman hid the money in her brassier.

