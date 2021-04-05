Maverick Ghanaian lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong and a couple of his children combined efforts to celebrate one of his daughter’s birthday as she turns 24 years old.

Mr Agyapong’s daughter turned 24 years old on April 3 and together with his first son, Ken Agyapong Jnr, other siblings, including young and old sisters, teamed up to deliver sweet birthday messages in a video to celebrate her.

READ ALSO:

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central appeared in the adorable clip along with a couple of his children to wish the celebrant a happy birthday.

The Agyapongs came together to put together a pass-it-on video to celebrate their special sister and daughter with blissful birthday messages.

Watch the video below: