Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has proved he is not only equipped with leadership skills but with the word of God.

Mr Agyapong delivered a powerful sermon at a yet-to-be-identified venue, and the theme was the essence of money.

It would be recalled that Mr Agyapong was on the hot seat when he once disclosed in an interview on Adom TV that all he thinks of when he wakes up is money.

Addressing those who described his wealth as vanity, the MP quoted Ecclesiastes 10:19, which reads: “Food is for laughter, wine, for merrymaking and money answers it all.”

The gospel, according to Mr Agyapong, urged all and sundry to pursue wealth, and if they come under crucifixion for their desire, then Biblical quotations should be their justification.

His sermon touched the hearts of the listeners who urged him to preach on, and others appreciated him with a resounding clap.

MORE

Mr Agyapong is an advocate for hard work, as he once confessed that he is pained when people attribute his wealth to shady business.

According to him, the source of his wealth, which many people struggle to fathom, is as a result of his active work in the 1980s processing amnesty documents for undocumented immigrants in the United States.

Mr Agyapong fulfilled his wish of being a millionaire before 40, and , therefore, advised Ghanaians to work hard to achieve their targets.

Watch video below: