The Finance Ministry has dismissed rumours that suggest the sector Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has resigned from his position.

According to the ministry, Mr Ofori-Atta is still at post and focused on his mandate.

The reports on social media were that the minister had tendered in his resignation letter, citing ill-health.

But, a statement from the Public Affairs Unit of the Finance Ministry said the reports were false, hence urged the public to disregard them.

