The Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta, has written to the Chairman of Parliament’s Appointments Committee to reschedule his vetting on health grounds.

The vetting was originally scheduled for Monday, February 15, 2021, but Mr Ofori-Atta, who is unwell, was unable to meet it due to ill health.

In a letter dated February 14, 2021, and addressed to Joseph Osei Owusu, the Committee’s Chair, Mr Ofori-Atta made reference to the Committee’s letter dated February 1, 2021, inviting him to appear before it.

But he wrote back to inform the Committee of his inability to honour the invitation.

“I will travel to the United States of America to undergo a required medical intervention currently not available in Ghana. I am expected to be away for two weeks.

“Therefore, I kindly request your direction on arranging a new date for my appearance before the committee.

“The Ministry of Finance is available to discuss the necessary consequential processes to arrange an alternative date,” Mr Ofori-Atta stated in his letter to the Appointments Committee.

Mr Ofori-Atta left Ghana on Sunday, February 14, 2021, to the United States to seek medical attention.