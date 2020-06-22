Moira Dawson-Williams, the mother of ‘wayward daughter’ of Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), is begging for forgiveness after subjecting the legislator to vitriolic attacks.

The peeved mother launched a vile attack on Mr Agyapong for washing her daughter’s dirty linen in public.

The business mogul said he had stopped taking care of his daughter, Anell Agyapong due to her wayward life.

“Anell is drug addict, school dropout and a nymphomaniac so I have stopped taking care of her,” Mr Agyapong said.

An angry Madam Dawson-Williams and her daughter also attacked the Assin Central MP and even dared to revealed his secrets.

ALSO READ:

However, the daughter on Father’s Day made a u-turn and rendered an unqualified apology to her father which was published on Adomonline.com.

A day later, her mother, has also shown remorse and also begged Mr Agyapong to let bygones be bygones.

READ THE APOLOGY LETTER BELOW:

Dear Ken,

Please accept my apology as I feel contrite about my reaction to your utterances regarding our daughter. I know my behaviour was deprived of decorum, and I am sorry.

I feel awful and admit that, irrespective of whatever my reasons were, I could have done better. Unfortunately, I cannot alter what I did, but I can assure you that, it will never happen again.

Kindly accept my apology.

Moira.