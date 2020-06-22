Oloboi Commodore has taken a swipe at the Sports Ministry, describing the leadership as ‘weak’ for failing to convince the government to resume football.

Football has been suspended indefinitely since mid-March because of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

With the resumption of European football, administrators in the football circle have called for the return of football.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in his 10th address to the nation on measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus, said a decision will be made in the future of contact sports on July 31.

The situation has triggered frustration among the football fraternity and in the wake of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) organising Primaries where large crowds gathered to observe proceedings nationwide, there is a general belief that football can also resume.

Mr Commodore, who is the General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, said the Sports Ministry, led by Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has failed the football fraternity and believed the game returning was long overdue.

“It is long overdue that the game will return, if you look at where problems are basically, they’ve been allowed to operate,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Personally, I have gone to the markets and the social distance and other protocols are not working, so football, which can be controlled, should have been the first to return, we can even play with a limited number of spectators,” he acknowledged.

“Politicians are not sincere with the people, why allow mass voters registration at this stage when we cannot play football because of COVID-19?” he asked.

“What is happening in Ghana is due to the insincerity of politicians. They are not helping us.

“The Sports Ministry is also weak; we have a weak Sports Ministry. They have done nothing (to help our cause). Today they will come and tell you that look at Y.E.A tomorrow the same story and it continues and continues.

“They have to be truthful to the people. You don’t want us to work (play football) but you are also not supporting anything.

“The Ministry is weak because Youth plays football, Youth is in Sports, what they know is they will send a contingent when the national team is travelling,” he fumed.