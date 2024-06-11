Maverick politician, Ken Agyapong on Tuesday joined Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign in Kumasi on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Dr Bawumia is in the Ashanti Region engaging with various stakeholders as part of his campaign for the December 7, 2024 presidential election.

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong was with Dr Bawumia on his rounds at Suame Magazine.

This comes as a surprise to many, following the banter between the two during the presidential primaries of the NPP.

Ken Agyapong gave the Vice President a run for his money in the contest but he won with a large margin.

He joining the campaign team means he has buried the hatch and ready to work for the NPP to retain power.

Watch the video below

Vice President Dr. Bawumia invites me, Ken Ohene Agyapong, to Suame Magazine. pic.twitter.com/8GYUXfC6WU — Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong (@honkenagy) June 11, 2024

