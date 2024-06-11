The flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia received an enthusiastic welcome from the residents of the Ashanti Region as he embarked on a three-day campaign tour.

The tour, aimed at consolidating support ahead of the 2024 elections, saw massive crowds gathering to greet the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate.

Dr Bawumia’s visit included meetings with local leaders, community members, and various professional bodies, all of whom expressed strong support for his candidacy.

Dr. Bawumia kicked off his tour with a meeting at the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, where he discussed his vision for the region and the nation.

The chiefs lauded his efforts to bring development projects to the area, highlighting the significance of the 500-bed Afari Military Hospital and the 250-bed Sewua Hospital.

These projects, once completed, are expected to alleviate the pressure on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and improve healthcare delivery in the region.

During his tour, Dr. Bawumia also addressed a gathering of market women, traders, and small business owners.

He reiterated his commitment to supporting local businesses through favourable policies and financial assistance.

The market women, in particular, voiced their appreciation for the government’s initiatives to stabilize the economy and provide opportunities for growth.

Dr. Bawumia assured them that under his leadership, the NPP would continue to prioritize economic development and job creation.

The tour also included a visit to several educational institutions, where Dr. Bawumia interacted with students and teachers.

He emphasized the importance of education in national development and pledged to enhance educational infrastructure and resources.

The students and faculty members responded positively to his message, expressing hope for continued improvements in the sector.

Dr. Bawumia’s engagement with the youth underscored his commitment to building a brighter future for the next generation.

Dr Bawumia thanked the people of Ashanti for their unwavering support and promised to work tirelessly to address their needs.

He highlighted the achievements of the NPP government and outlined his plans for further development.

The overwhelming reception he received in the Ashanti Region demonstrated the strong backing he enjoys as he seeks to lead the country in the upcoming elections.