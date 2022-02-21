Kelvyn Boy is obviously the man of the moment as he is presently having one of the biggest jams in the country and beyond.

In a latest video making rounds on social media, scores of celebrities have been captured dancing to his new ‘Down Flat’ song.

The latest to enjoy the Afro-Highlife tune were King Promise and Nigeria’s Wizkid aka Big Wiz.

Interestingly, the part of Wizkid comes as a surprise to many as Kelvyn Boy has faced heavy criticisms from the past. People have projected him as “copying Wizkid’s style.”

But the new video will possibly put to bed many rumours that have since gone viral on social media.

Kelvyn Boy, after chancing on the video, posted it on his Instagram page with the caption: 5STAR X BIGWIZ 💐.

Check out the video below:

