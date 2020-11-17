Kelvyn Boy opens up on erasing Stonebwoy’s ‘Bhimnation’ tattoo off his skin

Stonebwoy’s former protégé, Kelvyn Boy, says he had no option than to erase his former music label boss’s Bhimnation tattoo off his skin because it wasn’t necessary anymore.

In an interview, Kelvyn Boy, who attained the limelight under Stonebwoy’s Bhimnation umbrella, said there wasn’t any reason to keep the tattoo he did to show love to Stonebwoy sometime back.

Kelvyn Boy shows off his ‘Bhimnation’ tattoo when he was signed under Stonebwoy’s music record label

I have Stonebwoy in my heart… I don’t still have the bhimnation tattoo on me. I never had a Stonebwoy tattoo it was Bhimnation…I realised it wasn’t necessary anymore.

People don’t really see the truth so it’s about love in the heart… we should sing the song and move… you don’t know who loves you..., he told Abeiku Santana in an interview.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy, after an audit of Kelvynboy’s conduct during his initial one-year agreement, which expired on January 22, 2019, said his label found no good reason to activate the four-year extension of the contract option and dropped him.

However, reacting to the news, Kelvynboy took to his Instagram page to share an old video of him singing some gospel songs.

He captioned: “Free Bird.”