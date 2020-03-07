Afrobeat sensation, Kelvynboy sent a heartfelt message to his former boss Stonebwoy as he celebrated his birthday yesterday.

The former Burniton Music Group signee in a post on Facebook shared a photo of Stonebwoy with the caption ” Long live The Godfather.

The post came as a surprise to many due to the existing feud between Kelvynboy and Stonebwoy.

How their feud began

Disc Jockey (DJ) cum Musician, Micheal Owusu, popularly known as DJ Mic Smith revealed that Stonebwoy was fighting with Kelvynboy because of attention.

According to the DJ, the issue began when Stonebwoy, President of the Bhim Nation Label, started feeling neglected by his manager, Black Sidi, owing to the latter’s decision to focus more on the career of Kelvinboy, an up and coming artist.

“Stonebwoy wants Blakk Sidi to focus only on him and stop giving maximum attention to Kelvynboy and the other signees. And that’s where this whole beef between them started,” he disclosed on Accra-Based YFM on Wednesday, August 28, this year.

“Stonebwoy always love everything to be about himself,” he said and continued:”He’s already big but he still wants all the attention to be on him. He’s fighting with Kelvynboy because he feels he’s not getting that much attention like he used to.

DJ Mic Smith said Kelvynboy had always promoted Stonebwoy’s works on his social media handles without enjoying the same support from the Bhim Nation President.

“If you would realise, you would see that when Stonebwoy drops new projects, Kelvyn Boy would share them on all his social media platforms but when Kelvyn Boy drops a new project, Stonebwoy hardly shares stuff from his other signees and that’s not cool at all,” he said.