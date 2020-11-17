Some residents at Sefwi Asawinso ‘A’ in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region have threatened to stage a mammoth demonstration against illegal mining activities in Asawinso Forest Reserve.

Speaking at a press meeting at Sefwi Asawinso ‘A’, leader of the concerned association who doubles as assemblyman for the electoral area, Frank Nelson Ackah, complained bitterly about the degradation of their lands.

He explained how for the past few years, not less than 10 excavators have been employed to dig gulfs in the forest.

He pointed fingers at none than Chinese nationals.

“We are giving a one-week ultimatum to the Forestry Commission, Minerals Commission and the government to get all the excavators out of the forest or we will demonstrate,” he said.

According to Mr Ackah, clarion calls have been made to the authorities who have placed an injunction on the land, but the perpetrators have still not backed down.

Some residents, who spoke to Adom News, said ‘commandos’ have been stationed at the forest, causing fear and panic.