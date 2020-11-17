Former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Alex Mould, has lost his nephew.

Mr Mould disclosed Atu Mould’s demise via his Facebook page on Tuesday.

“It is with much regret that I inform you all of the sad news of the passing of my nephew Atu Mould. He was the son of Sati Ocran and George Mould,” he wrote in the post.

The deceased was the Chief Executive of Makam Plant Hire, an indigenous company that deals in the rental of earthmoving equipment among other logistics.

It is unclear what led to his demise but the former GNPC boss urged all to remember the family in prayers “during this difficult time.”