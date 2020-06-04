Kejetia vs Makola star, Richmond Xavier Amoakoh, popularly known as Lawyer Nti, has been involved in a motor accident.

He informed his fans of the accident by sharing a photo of his damaged vehicle on his Instagram page, saying he only had a tiny scratch on his leg.

The comedian did not, however shed light on how or where the incident happened but said it occurred on June 3, 2020.

READ ALSO

Lawyer Nti’s damaged car after accident

He wrote: When you say a prayer, say Thank You to God for me. Came out shaken, with a teeny tiny scratch on my leg and a heart full gratitude for my life and that of everyone else who was involved. 03/06/20