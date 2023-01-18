Some traders at the Kejetia Market in Kumasi are locking up their shops over high electricity costs.

Individual shop owners currently pay between 500 and 1,500 cedis monthly as cost of electricity, following last year’s increases in utility tariffs.

Chairman of Federation of Kumasi Traders, Nana Akwasi Prempeh, says the recently-announced tariff adjustment will deepen the woes of traders.

The traders have called on the local authority and market managers to heed to their calls for separate meters for shops.