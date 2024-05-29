The Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah has sued a private legal practitioner, Kwame Adofo for alleged defamation.

Mr. Adofo had accused Prof. Addai-Mensah of financial impropriety and procurement violations.

The lawyer served as the hospital’s legal counsel until December 31, 2023.

In a petition to President Akufo-Addo, the defendant claimed to have substantial evidence of the Chief Executive’s financial mismanagement and incompetence.

However, in a joint statement, the labour unions at KATH in the Ashanti Region dismissed the allegations, describing the petition as groundless and fraught with inaccuracies.

In the suit, Prof Addai-Mensah is seeking GH₵3 million in damages for what he claims as disparaging, false and malicious utterances by the defendant.

He is also requesting that the Kumasi High Court direct Mr. Adofo to retract his statements in newspaper and online publications and issue an apology for the defamation.

The KATH CEO further prays the court to order “the Defendant to immediately cause to be deleted all the defamatory statements he made about the person and character of the Plaintiff either directly or indirectly on his Facebook timeline.”