Karpowership Ghana has extended support to the victims of the fire incident at Ngyiresia Landing Beach, a fishing community in Takoradi.

On May 18, 2024, a fire guttered a fishmonger shed and 2 other wooden structures at Ngyiresia Landing Beach claiming two lives while 14 others who got injured are currently receiving treatment at Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital and Benedict Hospital.

In a gesture of goodwill and community support, Karpowership Ghana, led by Communications Manager Sandra Amarquaye, donated to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO, STMA).

During the presentation, Sandra Amarquaye expressed empathy for the victims and reaffirmed Karpowership Ghana’s commitment to the well-being of fisherfolk.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear about the incident, and we empathise with the affected individuals and their families.

“We recognise that many breadwinners have been displaced by this tragedy, and our prompt support aims to help them sustain their households and families. We hope this assistance alleviates their plight,” said Sandra Amarquaye.

James Obeng, Metro Director of NADMO STMA, received the donation on behalf of the assembly and expressed profound gratitude to Karpowership Ghana for their swift response and support.

“We are deeply grateful for this gesture. Your quick response to our call for help reaffirms your commitment to the well-being of your stakeholders. We assure you that the donation will reach the affected individuals and families. Thank you once again,” said Mr. James Obeng.

Karpowership Ghana, an independent power-producing company, has consistently supported communities throughout its operations in Ghana and remains dedicated to the welfare of residents.

