Kanye West who insulted his Grammy award last year, has won another one this year, bringing his total to 22.

Last year, the 43-year-old rapper left music lovers in shock as he flushed his Grammy award into his toilet bowl and filmed himself urinating all over it as protest.

The father of-four also posted the clip on social media and faced massive backlash over his unexpected act of peeing on his Grammy after placing it in a toilet.

ALSO READ:

The reality star has won another Grammy this year to add to his total. It’s one of the most prestigious awards in the showbiz industry.

Kanye’s album ‘Jesus Is King’ won Best Contemporary Christian Album, ahead of the ceremony which was being held in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and others picked up their Grammy Awards, as music’s biggest night finally kicked off in Los Angeles on Sunday.