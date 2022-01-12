Kanye West is headed to the Kremlin.

The Grammy-winning hip-hop superstar, who recently referred to himself “Young Putin,” is reportedly planning to travel to Russia to meet his highest idol.

According to Billboard, West’s confidant and strategic adviser, Ameer Sudan, is planning the jaunt, which include the gospel-themed Sunday service concert, where President Vladimir Putin will be invited as a special guest.

“Russia is going to be ‘a second home’ for Ye,” Sudan said. “He will be spending a lot of time out there.”

The appearance will be West’s first performances in the former Soviet Union.

Aside from performing, the rapper will explore business and musical opportunities in the country with billionaire real estate developer Aras Agalarov (known as the “Trump of Russia”), and Agalarov’s musician son, Emin.

MORE:

Agalarov is the oligarch credited with setting up Donald Trump Jr.’s infamous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya to dig up dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Sudan is working with attorney Scott Balber to coordinate the arrangements. Agalarov’s son is reportedly represented by the managing partner of Herbert Smith Freehills’ New York office.

A Level 4 “Do Not Travel” U.S. advisory to the country over terroristic threats, harassment allegations against Russian government security officials and the arbitrary enforcement of local law, won’t stop the failed U.S. presidential candidate, who is also now legally recognized as Ye.

After all, Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband has proclaimed himself as the “greatest artist God ever created.”

“This is Ye, Ye is going to get there regardless. What are they going to say?” Sudan told the outlet. “Kanye knows what’s going on more than the average human being, he’s well aware of things. And it’s nothing against the United States or to cause conflicts, but Ye is Ye—he can’t be controlled.”