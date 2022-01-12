Rapper Kwaw Kese says he is the only Ghanaian artiste to give Ghanaian-American rapper, Victor Kwesi Mensah popularly known as Vic Mensa a hit song.

He explained that, even though the US-based artiste signed to Roc Nation intends to collaborate with some Ghanaians musicians including Stonebwoy and Sarkodie, he is the one with the magic wand.

In a tweet, Kwaw Kese asked someone to send the message to Vic Mensa, who has since been chilling with colleague rapper Chance The Rapper when he touched down in Ghana from the US.

The Abodam hitmaker wrote: Someone tell Vic Mensa that he needs a collab with the man insane, all the ones he’s made in GH is good but nframa nkoaaa. You need that boom sound.

Yo u need that boom sound — Kwaw Kese (@kwawkese) January 11, 2022

Shortly after his tweet, some social media users attacked Kwaw Kese; calling him as a clout chaser.

L-R: Vic Mensa, Sarkodie and Chance The Rapper spend some time on a rooftop spot in Ghana

L-R: M.anifest, Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper in Ghana

They urged him to rather contact Vic Mensa formally for a collaboration instead of throwing jabs at his colleagues.

But Kwaw Kese angered by the feedback replied his critics in equal measure.

See his tweet below