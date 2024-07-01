Rap star, Kanye West, made a surprise visit to Russia on Sunday, June 30 where he was mobbed by fans.

The 47-year-old American, who has praised Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, in the past, was filmed shopping in Moscow wearing baggy white trousers and a white hoodie.

He is reportedly in Russia to celebrate the 40th birthday of Gosha Rubchinskiy, a Russian fashion designer.

“Hello, Moscow,” he wrote in Russian, at midday local time on Sunday on the VKontakte website, Russia’s state-monitored version of Facebook.

Videos shot by fans on their mobile phones showed Ye walking through a Moscow underpass with his entourage and bodyguards.

🇷🇺⚡️| Police have set up barricades near the entrance of a Moscow hotel where American rapper Kanye West is staying. The reason: dozens of fans gathered in anticipation of their idol.#Russia | pic.twitter.com/l2w2sX96qb — South Today (@SouthToday5) June 30, 2024

He was also seen walking across a hotel lobby, shopping in the upmarket Gum Mall and admiring Red Square from a viewing station.

He reportedly stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel, next to the Kremlin in the centre of Moscow, where the 212sqm presidential suite costs around £10,000 a night and comes with an en-suite sauna and a “luxurious marble bathroom”.

Kanye West spotted in Russia 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2FlPGKPBax — Ye (@ye_world_) July 1, 2024

In videos posted online, thousands of fans rushed to catch a glimpse of one of Kanye, one of the world’s biggest-selling artists.

