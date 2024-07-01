Chelsea have completed the £5m signing of Barcelona teenager Marc Guiu, who joins on a five-year deal with an option for a further year.

Last week the Blues reached an agreement in principle to activate the £5m release clause for the 18-year-old striker.

Barcelona were believed to have attempted to remove the modest release clause from Guiu’s contract by offering an extension.

However, Chelsea have secured the signing of the Spain Under-19s forward to bolster their attacking options.

The graduate from Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy scored just 23 seconds into his debut against Athletic Bilbao in 2023.

Guiu is a powerful, quick number nine but with little experience, scoring twice in his seven senior matches.

He is believed to be a signing for the first team but Enzo Maresca’s club are not ruling out bringing in further attackers this summer.