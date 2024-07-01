The Electoral Commission (EC) will reopen the voter register from Wednesday, July 3 to Friday, July 5, 2024, for voter transfers to enable prospective voters who could not do so during the first window of applications to do so.

This decision was made at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Monday, July 1, 2024.

This will be especially targeted at prison inmates, security personnel and students.

The EC will also within the same period give an opportunity for the application for special voting as well as proxy voting.

The Deputy Chairman in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Bossman Asare announced this after the IPAC meeting on Monday.

